Eight fresh dengue cases reported in Lahore, toll reaches 18

LAHORE, JUNE 15 : As many as 8 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected in Lahore during the last 24 hours.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, the number of dengue positive cases in Lahore has jumped to 18 with the confirmation of 8 new patients.

All dengue patients are in stable condition, he said and added all dengue isolation wards in Lahore hospitals have been converted into corona wards.

Last month, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, said that the federal government had prepared a five-year plan to eliminate dengue virus and a national dashboard will be established.

The special assistant said the citizens will have to play their role too for the elimination of dengue by maintaining cleanliness in their homes.

He ordered the administration of twin cities to make joint efforts to eliminate the mosquito-borne disease. He announced that a national dashboard will be established for conducting response activities, whereas, 105 teams are working to curb dengue.

It must be noted this year, containing illnesses like dengue, typhoid, malaria will be difficult for authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will also increase the burden on healthcare professionals.

According to the statistics provided by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, there are confirmed 52,601 coronavirus cases in Lahore so far.