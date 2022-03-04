Ehsan Bhutta posted new commissioner Gujranwala
Yoosuf Bhutta
Gujrat, MAR 4 /DNA/ – The Punjab government on Thursday transferred secretary implementation and coordination wing of the Services and General Administration Department (S & GAD) Mr. Ehsan Bhutta and posted him as the Gujranwala division commissioner in his own scale and pay against a vacant post.
