Saturday, March 5, 2022
Ehsan Bhutta posted new commissioner Gujranwala

| March 4, 2022

Yoosuf Bhutta

Gujrat, MAR 4 /DNA/ – The Punjab government on Thursday transferred secretary implementation and coordination wing of the Services and General Administration Department (S & GAD) Mr. Ehsan Bhutta and posted him as the Gujranwala division commissioner in his own scale and pay against a vacant post.

