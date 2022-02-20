Education Expo organized in Sukkur
SUKKUR /DNA/ – An Education Expo was organized under overall arrangements of PanuAqil Garrison in IBA Sukkur. Prominent Universities including NUST, COMSATs, UET and Bahria University participated in the Expo by establishing educational stalls. Students from all over Sindh visited the education expo and appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army for organizing the event. Garrison Commander Pano Aqil Garrison visited the expo 2022 and interacted with students where he highlighted the importance of education and role of youth in nation building.
