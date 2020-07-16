ECP scrutiny committee meets to probe PML-N’s foreign funding

ISLAMABAD: The scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) met on Thursday to investigate the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) foreign funding.

Advocate Jahangir Jadoon, representing the PML-N, and MNA Farrukh Habib, who moved the application before the commission seeking a probe into the opposition party’s foreign funding, appeared before the committee.

Jadoon informed the committee that all relevant details of the party’s accounts and funds it received have been furnished before the ECP and demanded that the committee complete its probe sooner than later.

He stated that his client didn’t get funds from prohibited sources.

The ECP scrutiny committee directed the PML-N lawyer to appear on July 24.

Speaking to the media outside the ECP, Farrukh Habib said the PML-N has failed to provide CNICs of its donors. He claimed the party used its accounts for money laundering, adding the ECP will write a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for provision of details of the party’s accounts.

Last year in Nov, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had launched an investigation against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over allegations of foreign funding.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib filed a petition against the PPP and the PML-N at the ECP.