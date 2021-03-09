ECP rejects PTI’s plea for withholding Gilani’s victory notification

ISLAMABAD, MAR 09 (DNA) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected an application moved by ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for withholding the notification about declaring Yousaf Raza Gilani a winner in the recently-held Senate elections.

The Election Commission rejected the PTI application as incomplete. The ECP gave the remarks while hearing Ali Haider Gilani’s video scandal case. PTI’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar, Parliamentary Leader for Railways Farrukh Habib and MNA Kanwal Shauzab appeared before the commission and recorded their arguments.

Ali Zafar claimed that rigging was carried out during the Senate polls through money and party tickets. Evidence of rigging was found a day before the elections, he told the ECP. The Punjab member in ECP, Altaf Qureshi, said that the PTI lawyer has already provided the transcript of the leaked video. He asked about making those who were offered money as party in the case over which Ali Zafar said they cannot be made party but the court can call them as witnesses.

The one who took the bribe and the other who gave it both were accused, Altaf Qureshi said. The ECP while directing the PTI leaders to club all the pleas into a petition and submit it again. Those who took the money and those who gave must be made respondents in the petition, the ECP directed. Ali Zafar said the PTI will move an amended application. PTI leader told the ECP “If Gilani becomes Senate chairman then it would be a blot on the Parliament,” she opined.

In reaction, Altaf Qureshi said this black blot remark tantamount to political speech. “Please, don’t do that,” he added. PTI leaders news talk The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) said that it will file a new petition with the Election Commission against the election of Gilani.

Talking to the media men outside ECP offices in Islamabad on Tuesday, PTI leader Maleeka Ali Bokhari said that the opposition used all means and money to win the Senate seat from Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said Yousuf Raza Gilani is already an ineligible person so he does not have the right to become member of the Senate. In her remarks, MNA Kanwal Shauzab said that PTI is striving to bring transparency in the election process. PML-N withdraws plea

The PML-N has withdrawn its application it filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan in connection with 2018 Senate elections video scandal on the directive of the ECP, saying it will refile the plea.

During the proceedings, PML-N’s counsel Jahangir Jadoon urged the ECP to issue notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, FIA director general and the Pemra chairman.

ECP member from Punjab Altaf Qureshi asked what evidence you have forwarded in support of your application. “Do we have to disqualify people on just videos. We cannot be pressured with tactics like this as we have to act in accordance with the Constitution,” he remarked.

He told the counsel “We will issue notices but first you have to satisfy us. Did you present any evidence against all these people.” The PML-N lawyer withdrew the application after the ECP asked to file a new one.

Vawda disqualification case The ECP has fixed Faisal Vawda disqualification case for immediate hearing and also rejected PML-N’s application for withholding the notification declaring Vawda a senator.

During the proceedings, PML-N’s lawyer Jahangir Jadoon told the ECP that filing a false affidavit is tantamount to electoral corruption. Altaf Qureshi asked Faisal Vawda had lied then why the high court had not disqualified him. “Give us some reason to black the notification,” he told the lawyer.

The Punjab member of the ECP remarked that the Commission can still take action even if the notification is issued. The ECP court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday. = DNA

====================