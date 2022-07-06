ECP notifies PTI candidates five reserved seats in Punjab Assembly

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday notified PTI members on five reserved seats in Punjab in line with the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

“The ECP is pleased to declare — Habkook Rafiq Babbu and Samuel Yaqoob — as returned candidates on seats reserved for non-Muslims in the provincial assembly of Punjab, which fell vacant due to de-notification of Ijaz Masih and Haroon Imran Gill vide ECP’s Notification No. F. 17(2)/2022-Cord. (3) dated May 23, 2022,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the election commission also declared Batool Zain, Saira Raza, and Fouzia Abbas Naseem as returned candidates on the seats reserved for women in the provincial assembly of Punjab, which fell vacant due to the de-notification of Uzma Kardar, Aisah Nawaz, and Sajida Yousaf, respectively.