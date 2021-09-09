ECC approves procurement of 120,000 metric tons of wheat to build strategic reserves

Islamabad, 09, Sep 21 : The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved procurement of 120,000 metric tons of wheat to build strategic reserves during the current financial year.

The ECC, which met in Islamabad on Thursday with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the chair, also approved exemption of taxes and duties on import of auto disable syringes and raw materials-products for local manufacturing of auto disable syringes.