ECC approves procurement of 120,000 metric tons of wheat to build strategic reserves
Islamabad, 09, Sep 21 : The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved procurement of 120,000 metric tons of wheat to build strategic reserves during the current financial year.
The ECC, which met in Islamabad on Thursday with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the chair, also approved exemption of taxes and duties on import of auto disable syringes and raw materials-products for local manufacturing of auto disable syringes.
« New Ambassadors present credentials to President of Pakistan (Previous News)
Related News
ECC approves procurement of 120,000 metric tons of wheat to build strategic reserves
Islamabad, 09, Sep 21 : The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approvedRead More
Steps on modern lines being taken to increase SMEs in country: Khusro
Karachi : Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar Ahmed has said that stepsRead More
Comments are Closed