Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited partners with ZLK Islamic Financial Services

KARACHI, JUL 22 /DNA/ – Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL), a subsidiary of Dubai Islamic Bank UAE, the world’s first Islamic Bank, has partnered with ZLK Islamic Financial Services, Pakistan’s first Shariah-compliant brokerage firm. The MoU signing ceremony was held at DIBPL’s registered Head Office in Karachi. The MOU was signed by Junaid Ahmed, CEO of DIBPL, and Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman of ZLK Islamic Financial Services, in the presence of Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, COO of ZLK Financial Services, and Naveed Malik, Head of Consumer Banking at DIBPL and other departmental heads of DIBP.

This strategic collaboration aims to enhance access to Shariah-compliant financial products for DIBPL’s extensive customer base, including Roshan Digital Account holders and local clients. Customers will gain brokerage services of investing in a variety of Riba-free financial products such as shares, GoP Ijaras, Sukuk, ETFs, and Murabaha Share Financing (MSF). This initiative demonstrates DIBPL and ZLK Islamic Financial Services’ commitment to promoting and expanding ethical and Shariah-compliant financial solutions in Pakistan.

Mr. Junaid Ahmed, CEO, DIBPL, commented: “At DIBPL, we are committed to pioneering Islamic banking solutions. This collaboration with ZLK Islamic Financial Services highlights our dedication to expanding access to innovative financial products, promoting financial inclusion and prosperity.”

Mr. Naveed Malik, Head of Consumer Banking, DIBPL, added: “Our collaboration with ZLK enhances our business by opening new markets and streamlining operations. This partnership aligns with our vision of generating Halal Munafa and promoting financial inclusion, providing Shariah-compliant banking services to underserved populations for positive social and economic impacts.”

Mr. Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman, ZLK Islamic Financial Services, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, stating: “We are excited to partner with DIBPL to enhance our brokerage services and provide clients with seamless access to Shariah-compliant investment opportunities. Together, we will deliver value-added solutions that meet the highest standards of Islamic finance.”

Through this partnership, DIBPL and ZLK Islamic Financial Services aim to foster a conducive ecosystem for Shariah-compliant products and services, contributing to the sustainable growth and development of Pakistan’s Islamic finance sector.