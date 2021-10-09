Don’t vent out anger over injustices within party, Fawad tells Shehbaz

LAHORE, Oct 09 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting

Fawad Chaudhry has said that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif shouldn’t

vent out his anger over the injustices within the party by making

unconstitutional demands.

Reacting to the press conference of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that the Leader of Opposition

in National Assembly was angry over the injustices taking place within

his own party by making unconstitutional and undemocratic demands.

The minister said that the former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter

Maryam Nawaz have buried the politics of the PML-N, adding that the sun

of those involved in corruption has set in London, adding that they

cannot fool the people of the country.

Earlier on Saturday, responding to critics of the government’s

anti-corruption drive, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shared details of the

corruption allegedly committed by President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and his

son Hamza Shehbaz for laundering money abroad through fake accounts.

He shared the details in a tweet which also included transcript of the

case registered by Anti-corruption Circle (FIA), Lahore against Shehbaz

Sharif and his son for opening and operating 57 ‘fictitious’ bank

accounts in the name of low-wage employees of Ramzan Sugar Mill (RSML).

Fawad said Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza were on bail till October 30

in a money laundering case amounting to Rs25 billion. He said this was

the one of the ‘hair-raising’ corruption cases faced by the Sharif

family.

Those who asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to move forward by

abandoning accountability should look into the details of the case, he

said.

Reacting to statement of Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that time of

levelling allegations through statements and tweets is over and now

government cannot divert attention from its NROs to mafia by accusing

Shehbaz Sharif of corruption.

The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan sent all the evidence he had to

Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and response of the agency was

seen by everyone.

She further said that high court, Supreme Court, NCA and London court

have declared PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

