Monday, November 4, 2024
Main Menu

Diwali celebrations at the Indian High Commission

| November 4, 2024

 ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – The Diwali celebrations at the Indian High Commission in  Islamabad were marked by a gathering that featured a blend of cultural diplomacy and festive spirit. US Ambassador Donald Blome, Dutch Ambassador Henny de Vries, Italian Ambassador Marilina Armellin, and Charge d’Affaires Geetika Srivastava of the Indian High Commission led the festivities by lighting candles, symbolizing the traditional Diwali ritual of dispelling darkness with light.

Event tickets

The event attracted a diverse array of guests from diplomatic circles, Pakistani officials, expatriates, and local community members, reflecting Diwali’s universal appeal as a festival that celebrates unity, peace, and joy. The attendees were treated to Indian cultural elements, including traditional music and festive decorations, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage. Diwali celebrations like these are a recurring part of the Indian High Commission’s outreach, promoting cross-cultural understanding and fostering positive relations between India, Pakistan, and the international community.

The annual Diwali event is one among various cultural programs organized by the High Commission, underlining the role of cultural diplomacy in bringing communities together and creating a shared space for celebration across borders.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Diwali celebrations at the Indian High Commission

 ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – The Diwali celebrations at the Indian High Commission in  Islamabad were marked by aRead More

Ambassador of Italy meets Punjab CM

Ambassador of Italy meets Punjab CM

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): Marilina Armellin, the ambassador to Italy, met with Chief Minister MaryamRead More

Comments are Closed