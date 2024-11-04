ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – The Diwali celebrations at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were marked by a gathering that featured a blend of cultural diplomacy and festive spirit. US Ambassador Donald Blome, Dutch Ambassador Henny de Vries, Italian Ambassador Marilina Armellin, and Charge d’Affaires Geetika Srivastava of the Indian High Commission led the festivities by lighting candles, symbolizing the traditional Diwali ritual of dispelling darkness with light.

Event tickets

The event attracted a diverse array of guests from diplomatic circles, Pakistani officials, expatriates, and local community members, reflecting Diwali’s universal appeal as a festival that celebrates unity, peace, and joy. The attendees were treated to Indian cultural elements, including traditional music and festive decorations, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage. Diwali celebrations like these are a recurring part of the Indian High Commission’s outreach, promoting cross-cultural understanding and fostering positive relations between India, Pakistan, and the international community.

The annual Diwali event is one among various cultural programs organized by the High Commission, underlining the role of cultural diplomacy in bringing communities together and creating a shared space for celebration across borders.