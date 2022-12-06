Disappointed Raja asks team to pull up their socks

LAHORE – After England defeated the host team Pakistan in the opening clash at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja expressed his disappointment over losing the Test match and instructed the national team to play aggressively.

Sources say Mr Raja had expressed his annoyance and said Pakistan could win the first Test against England. He added that had the players pushed harder, the result would have been different. He also asked the team that they should have played the better game against England.

The PCB chairman asked the team to play harder in Multan and the fast bowlers should prove equal to the task of putting pressure on the opponents.

England won the first Test by 74 runs and are leading the three-match series.