Director DMA, MCI accepts demand of business community for signboard tax

Islamabad, DEC 28 /DNA/ – Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the business community is facing problems due to high signboard tax rate and trade license fee and stressed that the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) should address these issues by revising their rates. He said that the MCI should charge signboard tax rate @ Rs.60/- per sq. yds. and trade license fee should be fixed at Rs.1000/- per annum that would ease the problems of business community and facilitate them in growth of business activities. He said this while talking to Shakeel Arshad, Director, DMA, MCI during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that the close cooperation of MCI is important to boost business and economic activities and stressed that the MCI should extend all possible facilitation to the business community by addressing issues.

Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi Convener, MCI Committee of ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari, Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi President Super Market, Ahmed Khan President F-10 Markaz, Khurram Khan President Islamabad Restaurants Association, Khalid Chaudhry and representatives of markets also highlighted various issues that needed the attention of MCI for redress.

Speaking at the occasion, Shakeel Arshad, Director, DMA, MCI accepted the demand of the business community to charge signboard tax @ Rs.60/ per sq. yds. He further said that the pending area signboard tax would be charged according to 2008 rate @ Rs.20/- per sq. yds. without any additional charges and stressed that after the notification, the business community should pay this tax to settle its dues. He said that the trade license rate would be finalized after further discussion, preferably according to the wishes of the stakeholders. He said that MCI is introducing a mobile app for renewal of trade licenses to facilitate the business community. He said that the CDA Board had finalized the tax of Rs.500 for outdoor areas of restaurants and it could also be revised by the Board. He assured that he would always cooperate with the business community to facilitate them.

The issues of occupation of footpaths and green areas were also discussed and Director DMA said that MCI has allowed controversy-free areas for business activity.