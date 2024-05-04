Direct flights between Pakistan and Morocco need of the hour

Tourism is a very important sector in Morocco in which Pakistanis can invest: Mohammad Karamone

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Atif Ikram Sheikh met with Moroccan Ambassador Muhammad Karamone at the Federation House. On this occasion Atif Ikram Sheikh said that direct flights and strong air links should be established between Pakistan and Morocco. Trade between Morocco is less than expected Joint ventures in new sectors will have to be created CPEC in Pakistan will be a major center of trade in the future Morocco should take full advantage of this.

Pakistan has a lot of scope in agriculture, tourism We will soon be taking a delegation to Morocco to hold B2B meetings with businessmen there to explore ventures for investment.

Federation President Atif Ikram said that Pakistan is a country rich in natural resources, there are vast opportunities for investment in many sectors including tourism, construction, hydro, textile, pink salt, solar power projects, mines and minerals, gemstones, agriculture. Pakistan’s exports to Morocco have increased from $24.85 million in 2018 to $32.06 million in 2022. Efforts must be made to increase this further. The Federation of Chambers of Pakistan and Moroccan Chambers of Commerce should work together to promote more trade, facilitating bilateral visits, organizing trade events and promoting business partnerships should be our aim.

On this occasion, Honorary Consul General Morocco and Chairman Pakistan-Morocco Business Council Mirza Ishtiaq Baig said that Pakistan and Morocco have very important areas for mutual trade. We will soon go to Morocco with a big delegation which will also meet the president there. We went to Morocco with a delegation last year too, we organize there Biryani Festival, Pakistani rice, which is the best in the world, is in great demand there.

Member National Assembly and former Senior Vice President FPCCI Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said that I am the representative of Federation of Chambers of Pakistan in the National Assembly and I assure the President of the Federation that our business community will be fully represented in the National Assembly. I will be a strong voice while doing this and will play my important role for various institutional support.

Morocco’s Ambassador Muhammad Karamone thanked the federation and said that Morocco is the gateway to Europe, which has free trade agreements with African countries and the European Union. Pakistan can take full advantage of these agreements through Morocco. He said that tourism Morocco has very important sectors in which Pakistan investors can invest. Business activities like single country exhibition can be worked on, Morocco has ten major ports, large scale investment in telecommunication, energy, banking system. happening It is our effort that our Islamic brother country Pakistan takes maximum benefit from the investment opportunities.

On this occasion, Chairman Capital Office Karim Aziz Malik, Coordinator Diplomatic Committee Ahmed Waheed, Chairman Coordination FPCCI Malik Sohail Hussain, Mian Akram Farid, Vice President ICCI Azhar Islam, Chaudhry Naseer, Tariq Jadoon, Special Advisor Afshan Malik, Amina Malik, Rashid Humayun and others were also present there