DG SPD calls on PM Imran to discuss strategic plans
ISLAMABAD: Director General, Strategic Plans Division Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad, a statement from the PM’s Office read on Saturday.
DG Manj apprised the prime minister about the initiatives of the Strategic Plans Division.
The prime minister lauded the role and contribution of SPD to the country, the statement added.
