Saturday, April 10, 2021
Development of a country, people’s well being linked with justice: Shibli

| April 10, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (DNA): Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said development of any country and the
well-being of its people were linked with the provision of justice and
the rule of law without any discrimination.

This was the central point of Imran Khan’s 22-year political struggle,
he twitted.

Shibli Faraz said Imran Khan was advancing the agenda of “all are equal
in the eyes of the law”, with steadfastness and determination. DNA

