Development of a country, people’s well being linked with justice: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (DNA): Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said development of any country and the

well-being of its people were linked with the provision of justice and

the rule of law without any discrimination.

This was the central point of Imran Khan’s 22-year political struggle,

he twitted.

Shibli Faraz said Imran Khan was advancing the agenda of “all are equal

in the eyes of the law”, with steadfastness and determination. DNA

======