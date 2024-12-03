Devcom-Pakistan opens “Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award Painting Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 /DNA/ – Devcom-Pakistan, as part of the 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival, organized the “Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award” painting exhibition at the National Art Gallery on Tuesday. The exhibition celebrated the theme of Mountain Heritage, showcasing the breathtaking beauty, cultural richness, and environmental significance of Pakistan’s mountains.

Raja Changez Sultan was the chief guest who presented the award to the winning artist Beenish Azam. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Director General Mohammad Ayub Jamali was the guest of honour. He distributed certificates among the participating artists.

A total of 32 artists from across Pakistan participated in the exhibition, presenting a diverse array of works that captured the essence of the Himalayas, Karakoram, and Hindu Kush mountain ranges. The event paid homage to Raja Changez Sultan, a legendary artist and poet renowned for his lifelong dedication to documenting the mystique and grandeur of mountain landscapes through his art and literary works. The participating artists included Agha Shahid, Akmal Hameed, Ambreen Anjum, Areej Batool, Asma Shahid, Attiqa Malik, Beenish Azam, Dr. Farrukh Seir, Fadhil Yousafzai, Fatima Afzal, Fatima Ejaz, Fauzia Khan, Hadia Khanam, Hatice Omar, Kanwal Nafees, Kiran Mughal, Maryam Mustafa Mazhary, Niala Abrar, Saba Hameed, Saffia Mughees, Saima Aamir, Saleha Faisal, Shafqat Mehmood, Shahnaz Akram, Shehlla Moazzam, Sidrah Iqbal, Silvat Hijazi and Tasnima Sajid.

Speaking on the occasion, Munir Ahmed, Executive Director of Devcom-Pakistan and Founder of the “Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award,” highlighted the deep cultural and ecological significance of mountains and their unique place in Pakistan’s heritage.

“Our mountains are the cradle of our rivers, the lungs of our environment, and the heart of our cultural diversity. Through this award and exhibition, we aim to create a nexus between art and environmental conservation, reminding us all of our responsibility to preserve the beauty and heritage of these majestic landscapes,” Munir Ahmed remarked. He also paid tribute to Raja Changez Sultan, whose artistic vision and dedication to documenting the mountains of Pakistan continue to inspire and guide generations.

Ahmed emphasized the transformative power of art in bridging gaps between culture and conservation. “Artists have a unique way of presenting the beauty and challenges of our natural world. Their work helps us see what we often overlook and motivates us to take necessary measures. This exhibition is not just about celebrating art but about awakening a collective consciousness for protecting our mountain ecosystems.”

The showcased artworks included paintings, mixed media, and digital creations, each narrating a unique story of mountain heritage. The themes ranged from the vibrant culture of mountain communities to the rugged beauty of snow-capped peaks and the environmental threats posed by climate change. Several pieces were lauded for their exceptional creativity and depth, earning recognition under the “Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award.” These works embodied the spirit of mountain heritage, showcasing an extraordinary blend of skill, emotion, and environmental awareness.

The event also featured brief talks by participating artists and environmentalists who underscored the need to preserve the cultural and natural heritage of mountains. “Art has the power to inspire action and foster a deeper connection with nature. Through these works, we hope to ignite a sense of responsibility towards protecting our mountain ecosystems,” one of the artists remarked.

The exhibition attracted a large and diverse audience, including art enthusiasts, students, environmentalists, and members of the diplomatic community. Visitors were captivated by the visual narratives and praised the artists for their efforts to bring attention to mountain heritage through their craft.

The exhibition was also a tribute to Raja Changez Sultan, whose Himalayan Odyssey series has become a timeless celebration of mountain landscapes. His dedication continues to inspire generations of artists and environmentalists alike.The exhibition is part of the ongoing activities of the 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival, which will continue to celebrate mountain ecosystems and their importance through diverse events.