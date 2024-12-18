Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Emphasizes Collective Prosperity and Multilateral Diplomacy in Cairo

CAIRO, /DNA/ – The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met today with the Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 21st D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Cairo, Egypt.

The Ministers expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations marked by increased high-level exchanges in political and economic fields. They agreed to enhance trade and economic cooperation and increase people-to-people contacts.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Minister Araghchi also exchange views on the situation in the Middle East. DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan's position on the Middle East situation.

Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister attends the 21st Council of the Foreign Ministers of D-8 Countries

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today participated in the 21st Council of Foreign Ministers of Developing Eight (D-8) Countries held in Cairo, Egypt.

In his statement, the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Developing Eight (D-8) Charter and intra-regional cooperation. He highlighted the potential for economic collaboration and trade within the D-8 economies, specifically in the areas of agriculture, food security and tourism. He termed the signing of the Protocol on the D-8 PTA Dispute Settlement Mechanism as a key milestone.

H.E. Badr Abdelatty, Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt,

Honourable Foreign Ministers of D-8 Member States,

Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, Secretary General of D-8,

Esteemed delegates,

Excellencies,

Ladies, and gentlemen,

Assalam-o-Alaikum and a very good afternoon.

It is a privilege to join you here in Cairo, a city with such rich history, alongside colleagues and friends from D-8 member states.

I would like to thank Egypt for the warm hospitality and for hosting this important meeting. The excellent arrangements and dedication of our Egyptian hosts have created the perfect setting for us to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation. We welcome Egypt as the new Chair of the D-8 and look forward to working together to promote growth and prosperity. I am confident this session will strengthen our partnerships and lead to meaningful progress for our collective prosperity.

I also want to express our gratitude to Bangladesh for their leadership as Chair over the past three years. Their efforts to encourage collaboration and growth among member states have been highly valuable.

Distinguished Ministers, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to engage with you during the Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting on Gaza. Sadly, the situation in Gaza has worsened, with devastating loss of life and injuries to innocent civilians. The continued escalation of violence, including in Lebanon and Syria, is deeply concerning. Pakistan calls for an immediate and unconditional end to the hostilities. The D-8 Council of Minister provides an important forum to discuss ways to respond to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

Distinguished Ministers, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Pakistan is committed to increasing economic collaboration and boosting trade within the D-8. I am happy to note here that our cabinet has approved the protocol on dispute resolution mechanism (DSM) of D-8 PTA. The cabinet has also approved its operationalization. We hope to ratify it very soon.

Distinguished Ministers, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Agriculture and food security are critical priorities for Pakistan and the D-8. In March 2023, we inaugurated the D-8 Research Center on Agriculture and Food Security in Pakistan. We hope this center will serve as a hub for innovative research that benefits all member states.

Tourism is another area with immense potential. In August 2023, Pakistan hosted the 3rd Meeting in Islamabad, which resulted in the Islamabad Declaration on Tourism. This outlines clear commitments to implementing the D-8 Comprehensive Strategy on Tourism.

Distinguished Ministers, Ladies and Gentlemen,

For the D-8 to grow and thrive, it is vital to welcome new members. Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s application for membership and hope that after the Commission’s approval the CFM will also endorse it. We also hope that the criteria for the membership will be approved by the member states to welcome new members.

Finally, we commend the outstanding contributions of the D-8 Secretariat, whose efforts have been instrumental in driving progress and fostering collaboration among member states. Under the leadership of Secretary General Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, the Secretariat has worked tirelessly to advance the organization’s goals and deliver meaningful outcomes. As Ambassador Imam concludes his term next December, we express our deepest appreciation for his leadership and wish him continued success.

Distinguished Ministers, Ladies and Gentlemen,

I also take this opportunity to put forward the nomination of D-8 Secretary General from Pakistan, Ambassador Sohail Mehmood, for the term starting from 1st January 2026. He is among the best of Pakistan’s Foreign Service officers having wide experience of multilateral diplomacy and has been Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary. I hope that the Council of Foreign Ministers will approve his nomination.

Pakistan is committed to the aims and objectives of the D-8 organization. We look forward to working with all D-8 member states under Egypt’s leadership. Together, we can build a stronger platform for economic collaboration and shared success.