Department of Endocrinology of CDA Hospital formally recognized

ISLAMABAD, JUL 4 /DNA/ – Department of Endocrinology of CDA Hospital has been formally recognized by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan for specialization. CDA Hospital has been honored to be first recognized super institute for endocrinology specialization.

Earlier, specializations were being conducted in CDA Hospital in various fields including Dermatology, Radiology, General Medicine, ENT, PEDs etc. However, specializations were added in two more fields upon the directions of the incumbent management of CDA. Including gyencology and super specialty in endocrinology.

The department has been set up in the recently constructed block at CDA Hospital. This department was started six months ago. The department is supervised by renowned endocrinologist Dr. Sarwar Malik. Dr. Sarwar Malik is the only endocrinologist in the city who is deputed at CDA Hospital.

It should be noted that while the management of the Capital Development Authority is working day and night to provide high and quality facilities to the citizens and the staff working in the authority.All possible steps are being taken to provide quality medical facilities to the staff working in authority and their families.