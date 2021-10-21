‘Defeat against India will dent Pakistan’s semifinal chances’

DUBAI, OCT 21: Former Australia leg-spinner Brad Hogg believes that defeat against India will dent Pakistan to make it into the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Super 12 stage of the tournament will begin from October 23 but the majority of the cricket fans across the globe are waiting for the highly-anticipated clash between the arch-rivals on October 24.

“If Pakistan get beaten by India in the first game, they’ve got a short turnaround to play New Zealand,” Hogg said while speaking with Deep Dasgupta on his YouTube channel.

He believes that if Pakistan lose against Virat Kohli’s men in the first game, they won’t be making it through to the semifinals but India will.

However, despite that he kept Pakistan and Indian among the four teams favourite to qualify for the knockouts of the tournament.

“The teams that I think are going to go to the semis are England and the West Indies from Group 1 and from Group 2 I think it’s going to be Pakistan and India,” the former spinner added.