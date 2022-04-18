DC Islamabad services to Islamabad, business community are invaluable

ISLAMABAD, APR 18 /DNA/ – Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat Meets M. Akram Farid The services of DC Islamabad city and its business community are invaluable – M. Akram Farid said I would like to thank the Pakistan Hotels Association and the business community of Islamabad for their full support during the epidemic like Karuna: Hamza Shafqat (Islamabad) On behalf of All Pakistan Hotels Association, M. Akram Farid called on Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat and during the meeting he said that his services to Islamabad and its business community are invaluable.

The way they worked during the Code 19 epidemic, especially when it came to the issue of quarantining people from abroad in different hotels, and allowing different hotels and restaurants to work with SOPs, That you can do business with Corona S&Ps – and work with hotel associations and other associations – and the way vaccinations work, the way you work day and night – is commendable. DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqat He said that as the hotel industry of Islamabad continued to cooperate with the management of Islamabad and support the administration in difficult times and 15000 people coming from abroad including flights from USA, Canada, UK Middle East and other countries.

The passengers were cordoned off in different hotels of Islamabad including Ramada Hotel, Hotel Crown Plaza, Islamabad Hotel, Hill View Hotel and Regency Hotel etc. And in all Pakistan Ramada Hotel Karachi fully cooperated with the government. Hamza Shafqat thanked the All Pakistan Hotel Association for its cooperation with the administration of Islamabad. I include Nine, ITN and Kahuta Industrial Area and installed pollution plants in the industry due to which the amount of pollution in Islamabad today is less than the prescribed limit and it is a pollution free industrial area.

But thanked the industry of Islamabad – M Akram Farid added that the citizens of the federal capital and the business community here will not be able to forget the services of Mr. Hamza Shafqat, Deputy Commissioner of ICT for a long time – business community Hamza Shafqat Sahib, whether he is from any field or not, cooperated immensely – and as Karuna Wabak During this time they worked tirelessly day and night to create and implement SOPs for business and markets with the business community at Corona SOPs – and how to have vaccination centers in different areas of Islamabad. The manner in which the Vaccination Centers for the business community and those working in the industry were set up in the Industrial Area and in the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry helped in controlling the epidemic, and the way they worked with the traders in Islamabad.

Hold meetings and make several visits to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and listen to the problems of the Islamabad business community and try to solve them – and keep visiting the markets of the city – and continue to take action against the big sellers and impose fines. He used to visit different areas of the city / Ramadan bazaars to check the prices of groceries during Ramadan. May Allah give them a chance to serve Pakistan. The business community of Islamabad has always cooperated with the ICT management on important issues including price control, social security and ban on plastic bags, law and order in the city and assured that the business community in Islamabad for a peaceful business environment. Cooperation with the administration will continue.

DC Hamza Shafqat has done his best. He served Islamabad with honor and pride. Their services will be remembered for a long time. I hope that the incoming officers will also continue their legacy for the construction and development of the federal capital in the same way. Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Imtaz Hussain, Larib, their director Fahad Waheed, owner of Hill View Hotel Noor Adnan attended the meeting.