Monday, March 22, 2021
Date of Pakistan Day parade extended

March 22, 2021

RAWALPINDI, MAR 22 (DNA) – Due to ongoing inclement weather and rains forecasted over next two days, Pakistan Day parade has been rescheduled.

The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March, 2021 as per program and timings already specified.

