Dar ‘Takes Serious Notice’ Of COAS Bajwa’s Assets Leak

ISLAMABAD, NOV 21 /DNA/ – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday took “serious notice” of the “illegal and unwarranted” tax leak of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his kin.

The leak, the finance ministry said in a tweet, constituted a flagrant violation of complete tax confidentiality guaranteed by law. Tariq Mehmood Pasha, the ministry, had been directed to submit a report on the lapse in 24 hours.

“Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has taken serious notice of the illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax information of the family members of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).This is clearly violative of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the Law provides. In view of this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries the Finance minister has directed the SAPM on Revenue. Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead an immediate investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within twenty four hours.”

Investigative journalism site Fact Focus earlier revealed eye-watering details of assets owned by the COAS and his family. The portal is unavailable in Pakistan. Micro-blogging site Twitter, however, where nuggets were shared was readily available.