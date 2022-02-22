Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Dacoits Loot 50,000 rupees From Woman

| February 22, 2022

Gujrat /DNA / – Dacoits looted a woman outside the main gate of sessions court in broad daylight Tuesday. According to details a woman Jameela Begum was deprived of her hand bag containing about fifty thousand rupees cash Tuesday morning. She has filed an application with the Civil Lines police to register an FIR but police are reluctant to register the case.

