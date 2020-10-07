Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

COVID test mandatory for Pakistan-bound travelers from UK: Bukhari

| October 7, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that the government had made COVID-19 test mandatory for Pakistan-bound travelers from the United Kingdom (UK).

“As per government of Pakistan’s policy, all those intending to travel from the UK to Pakistan have to get themselves tested for COVID-19,” he tweeted.

He said the COVID tests from all the verified sources would be admissible.“However, there

is ‘NO Compulsion’ on where to get those tests done. Tests from NHS (National Health Service) or other verified source are acceptable,” he added. = DNA

===========================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0 (2)24

Pakistan’s Diplomatic Strides

Abdul Rashid Shakir In a stream of consciousness if we flash back on the timelineRead More

0

COVID test mandatory for Pakistan-bound travelers from UK: Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis andRead More

  • PIA announces 15% fare cut on Canada flights

  • 70 countries support China at UNGA regarding HK, Xinjiang: FM

  • IHC summons Nawaz Sharif via newspaper ads

  • Pakistan seeks EU to further expand existing collaboration

  • President FCCI visits Children Hospital in Faisalabad

  • RCCI urge for conducive environment to boost trade activities

  • Use of modern technology vital to respond to disasters: AJK president

  • Army chief meets family of Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Shaheed)

    • Comments are Closed