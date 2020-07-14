Covid cases on the decline as country reports less than 2,000 infections in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The country reported 1,979 coronavirus cases and 50 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 253,603 and fatalities to 5,320.

1,979 new cases were detected after 21,020 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

77,628 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 170,656 patients have recuperated from the disease. 16,06,190 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

106,622 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 87,492 in Punjab, 30,747 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,192 in Balochistan, 14,202 in Islamabad, 1,655 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,694 in Gilgit Baltistan.

‘Coronavirus to get worse’

The new coronavirus pandemic raging around the globe will worsen if countries fail to adhere to strict healthcare precautions, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday.

“Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from the U.N. agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

“If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go – it is going to get worse and worse and worse.”