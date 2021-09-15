Covid-19 Positivity Ratio Falls Below 5pc In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity ratio has dropped down to 4.78 per cent during the last 24 hours in Pakistan.

During the last 24 hours, 73 people lost their lives, lifting the overall death toll to 26,938. The daily tests conducted during the period to determine COVID-19 infections were 56,733 out of which 2,714 turned up positive.

Overall 1,108,339 people have recovered their health back from the pandemic, including 10,923 in the past 24 hours.

5,122 people are still in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the positive cases of COVID-19 are gradually coming down in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Umar was confident that the situation will further improve in the next fifteen days and reduce the existing pressure on the hospitals.

He had however warned that the threat is not over.

The minister for Planning said tougher restrictions were imposed in twenty four districts earlier this month to curb the spread of the virus.

He had expressed satisfaction that the situation has now improved in eighteen districts.

He had said that the high degree of restrictions will stay in place in the remaining six districts till 22nd of this month. These include Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujarat and Bannu.