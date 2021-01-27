COVID-19 is not a last virus, have good surveillance system

ISLAMABAD, JAN 27 (DNA) – It is not a last virus, so we have to be constantly aware and have good surveillance system and exchange information with people all over the world. It is most important at this moment for all of us to go on and fight this pandemic not only by making vaccines but also making therapeutics available for the people who are diseased. Prof. Iftner said while addressing concluding session of COMSTECH international workshop on viral diseases diagnostics.

Prof. Dr. Thomas Iftner from Institute for Medical Virology and Epidemiology of Viral Diseases, University of Tuebingen, Germany delivered concluding lecture on “existing strategies for vaccine development and combating novel viruses with special focus on COVID-19 pandemic” in which he talked in detail about the history of vaccines, development process, and benefits to the world.

He described current vaccines that have been developed and are in the process of development around the world for COVID-19 pandemic.

In concluding remarks, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH said that for capacity building, organizing such events are extremely important. He mentioned that when economies, systems and even countries failed to cope with the COVID pandemic, this was the science that worked and provided solutions to this problem faced by the humanity.

Dr. Choudhary emphasized that research on viral diseases is extremely important and now it is impossible to hide knowledge because viral diseases does not recognize borders and it has become a global problem. He said that COMSTECH and ICCBS would help virologists to travel to work in labs around the world. Dr. Choudhary said that it is our responsibility to link institutions around the world for research.

COMSTECH International Workshop on “Fundamental Techniques in Viral Diseases Diagnostics” concluded on January 27, 2021. More than 300 virologists, scientists and students from around the OIC member states participated in this workshop. Thirteen national and international experts from Germany, China, Sweden and Pakistan delivered lectures on different aspects of viral diseases during the event. All lectures are available on COMSTECH Youtube channel.=DNA

