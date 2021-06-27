COVID-19 deaths lowest since June 1

ISLAMABAD, June 27 (DNA): The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 32,241 with 901 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 1,347 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 19 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four out of the hospitals had perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).Most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 23 deaths occurred, six of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,941 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.02 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 22 percent, Lahore 17 percent, Bahawalpur 22 percent and Multan 27 percent.