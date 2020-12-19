COVID-19 claims life of 38th doctor in KP

KARACHI, Dec 19 (DNA): Another doctor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Saturday lost his battle against COVID-19, Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) said.

According to the association, Dr. Mohsin, who was performing his duties

at City Hospital at Kohat Road in Peshawar, succumbed to the infection

today.

He was undergoing treatment at the Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar,

said the Provincial Doctors Association of the KP. “The number of

doctors who have died owing to COVID-19 province has now reached 38

since the pandemic hit the country,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that reports of medics, who have been at

the frontline to fight the pandemic, suffering from COVID-19 have

appeared frequently during the past few days in the province.

According to a report on December 06, a doctors’ body has said that 1240

medics have been infected by COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province so

far.

Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) highlighting infections in the

provincial healthcare sector stated that 398 nurses contracted novel

coronavirus while working on the front line.

Moreover, 1132 other provincial health workers were infected by the

disease, the PDA said in a statement.

During the pandemic 43 health workers, including four nurses, have been

martyred by novel coronavirus infection. “Eight paramedics and six other

healthcare workers also martyred by the COVID-19 in KP,” it said.

The association complained that the families of the martyred health

workers were yet to be given the martyrs package.

The medics and other health workers have also been deprived of the

corona risk allowance, announced by the government. DNA

========