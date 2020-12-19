COVID-19 claims life of 38th doctor in KP
KARACHI, Dec 19 (DNA): Another doctor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Saturday lost his battle against COVID-19, Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) said.
According to the association, Dr. Mohsin, who was performing his duties
at City Hospital at Kohat Road in Peshawar, succumbed to the infection
today.
He was undergoing treatment at the Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar,
said the Provincial Doctors Association of the KP. “The number of
doctors who have died owing to COVID-19 province has now reached 38
since the pandemic hit the country,” it said.
It is pertinent to mention here that reports of medics, who have been at
the frontline to fight the pandemic, suffering from COVID-19 have
appeared frequently during the past few days in the province.
According to a report on December 06, a doctors’ body has said that 1240
medics have been infected by COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province so
far.
Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) highlighting infections in the
provincial healthcare sector stated that 398 nurses contracted novel
coronavirus while working on the front line.
Moreover, 1132 other provincial health workers were infected by the
disease, the PDA said in a statement.
During the pandemic 43 health workers, including four nurses, have been
martyred by novel coronavirus infection. “Eight paramedics and six other
healthcare workers also martyred by the COVID-19 in KP,” it said.
The association complained that the families of the martyred health
workers were yet to be given the martyrs package.
The medics and other health workers have also been deprived of the
corona risk allowance, announced by the government. DNA
