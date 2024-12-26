COURTESY CALL BY THE ACADEMY OF ISLAMIC STUDIES, UNIVERSITY OF MALAYA

On Thursday, DEC 26 (DNA): The Academy of Islamic Studies from the University of Malaya (APIUM) paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Amb. Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, at the High Commission. The delegation from APIUM was led by Professor Dr. Mohd Fauzi bin Hamat and included 16 students from undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes.

During the courtesy call, Professor Dr. Fauzi shared insights into Universiti Malaya’s (UM) international studies programmes, providing an overview of the status of international students currently enrolled at UM. He further elaborated on UM’s internationalization plans, emphasizing its commitment to fostering global academic engagement and enhancing its collaboration with institutions worldwide.

In his remarks, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar expressed his gratitude for the initiative taken by APIUM in organizing collaborative programmes and activities with higher education institutions in Pakistan. He stated that the High Commission fully supports these efforts and hopes such partnerships will continue in the future. These initiatives are expected to pave the way for more strategic collaborations with other institutions moving forward.

The High Commissioner also engaged with the students to learn about their experiences during their time in Pakistan. The visit concluded with a light refreshment session featuring Malaysian cuisine, providing a familiar taste of home for the delegates.

The Malaysian High Commission in Pakistan extends its heartfelt thanks to the APIUM delegation for their visit and looks forward to fostering stronger ties between Malaysian and Pakistani institutions.