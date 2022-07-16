Country can’t afford weak army, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that we cannot afford a weak army in the country



Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, he said “We have never seen democracy, if the courts will give justice then we will never be destroyed.”



Imran added, “I went to Britain at the age of 18 and saw democracy there and democracy is stable in western countries.”

The former PM further said the only difference between a prosperous and a poor society is the law and society in which there is justice is a successful society.

Taking a swipe at dictators he said all the dictators placed themselves above the law and weakened the institutions.

“A strong army is crucial for the country and we cannot afford a weak army in our country because everyone saw the situation of the countries which had a weak army,” Imran said.

“No one else was criticized as much as I was as the Prime Minister. As the PM, I did not get relief from the court for three years and I had never tried to feed money to the media,” he added.

The former prime minister said that both the bigwigs of PML-N and PPP have been involved in corruption.He also said that people were happy when Pervez Musharraf took power. Imran also posed the question that why did the rule of law not came during the tenure of the two ruling families.

“When I became the Prime Minister, I was not under any threat from the media. Fake news of tax evasion was launched against my ministers and I instructed to not arrest any journalist,” he added.

The PTI chairman alleged that both these families have controlled the media.He said, “No one else has been criticized as much as I was as the Prime Minister. When I became the Prime Minister, I had no threat from the media.”