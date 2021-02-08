Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 20 deaths within 24 hours

ANKARA, FEB 8: Nigeria’s health authorities have confirmed 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 206 new infections in the last 24 hours as the country is experiencing the second wave of the pandemic.

“Till date [Sunday], 139,748 cases have been confirmed, 113,525 cases have been discharged and 1,667 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control announced in its latest update.

Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos remains the most affected state with a tally of 343 COVID-19-related deaths and 51,685 infections.

It is followed by the country’s federal capital, Abuja, with 128 deaths and 17,824 infections, according to the center.

On Wednesday, Nigerian authorities announced that the country will receive about 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this year.