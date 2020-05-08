Coronavirus: Lockdown bites poor as France eases grip

Behind a faded door, in a side-street near Montmartre, a long straggly queue is starting to form. In Paris under lockdown, hotels and restaurants may be deserted but food banks are getting busier.

Women with pushchairs, men with umbrellas, everyone a metre apart; there’s very little talking.

The government will set out on Thursday how it plans to lift restrictions on movement on Monday. But for many the damage from one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns has been done.

This centre, one of a network run by the charity Les Restos du Coeur (restaurants of the heart), saw a 40% rise in subscriptions last week.