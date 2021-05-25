Coronavirus kills 92 more, infects 2,253 in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed 92 more deaths from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 20,400.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 2,253 more people were diagnosed with Covid-19 when 46,726 samples were tested during the same period.

The positivity ratio of new infections was recorded at 4.82%, the NCOC said.

The national tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has climbed to 904,000 with 2,253 more people testing positive for the disease. More people recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the number of people recovering to 820,494.

On Monday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the state-run National Institute of Health has locally produced the first batch of China’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Cansino.

“Congratulations to the NIH Pak team and its leadership for successful fill/finish (from concentrate) of the Cansino vaccine with the help of Cansino Bio Inc. China. The product has passed the rigorous internal QA testing. An imp step to help in our vaccine supply line,” he tweeted.