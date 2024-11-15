Constitutional bench resumes hearing of long-pending cases

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (DNA):The six-member constitutional bench has resumed hearing of cases that have been pending in the Supreme Court for years on Friday (today).

The new bench, constituted under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, held its first-ever hearing of cases on Thursday, aiming to clear the large backlog and provide justice to petitioners.

The Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan-led bench had to hear around 34 cases as per the cause list for November 14 and 15. Eighteen of these cases were scheduled for Thursday and the remaining 16 set for Friday (today).

With Justice Khan in the lead, the constitutional bench includes Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

Owing to the unavailability of Justice Ayesha A Malik on November 14 and 15, a relevant committee had decided that a bench comprising all available judges should be constituted to proceed with the cases on these dates.

(Clockwise from top left to right) The collage shows Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Afghan, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi. — SC website/ File

The bench will hear various natures of cases today including a case pertaining to bringing back money allegedly stashed abroad after embezzlement here, a case regarding women’s harassment at an office, the long due case of harassment between two celebrities — Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi, the matter of Islamabad Convention Centre’s private use, ambit of Gilgit-Baltistan courts in Pakistan as well as different petitions of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif pertaining to energy projects.

The previous day, the bench had conducted hearing of 18 cases including one challenging appointment of former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa as the Balochistan High Court (BHC) chief justice and another related to environmental hazards.

The bench heard 18 cases, advancing proceedings on four while concluding 14, terming some of them frivolous. Justice Mandokhail noted that 60,000 cases are pending due to similar frivolous petitions.

Islamabad Convention Centre usage case

The bench first heard the case regarding the private use of the Islamabad Convention Centre. During the proceedings, the constitutional bench sought a response from the Attorney General’s office on the matter.

Justice Mazhar noted that a notice had also been issued to a former prime minister as part of this suo motu case. Justice Mandokhail directed that the convention centre should be managed according to the institution’s policy.

The Additional Attorney General requested time to gather information regarding outstanding dues, to which Justice Aminuddin responded” “Obtain the information and update the court shortly.”

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing for a while.