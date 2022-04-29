Condemning resolution against Madina incident submitted in assembly

QUETTA, APR 29 (DNA) — A resolution condemning the Madina incident was submitted in the Balochistan Assembly on Friday.

It was emphasized in the resolution that this House demands action against the Pakistani passport holder involved in this incident. The resolution said that this House strongly condemns the insolence and disrespect of the Madina Pak and calls for action against the Pakistani passport holder in this case.

The condemning resolution said this act is not only an insult and blasphemy of the Holy Haram but also defamed Pakistani values and national identity. Yesterday, a despicable attempt was also made to disrespect an important national and tribal leader of Balochistan, Sardar Shahzain Bugti in Madina. =DNA

