Condemning resolution against Madina incident submitted in assembly
QUETTA, APR 29 (DNA) — A resolution condemning the Madina incident was submitted in the Balochistan Assembly on Friday.
It was emphasized in the resolution that this House demands action against the Pakistani passport holder involved in this incident. The resolution said that this House strongly condemns the insolence and disrespect of the Madina Pak and calls for action against the Pakistani passport holder in this case.
The condemning resolution said this act is not only an insult and blasphemy of the Holy Haram but also defamed Pakistani values and national identity. Yesterday, a despicable attempt was also made to disrespect an important national and tribal leader of Balochistan, Sardar Shahzain Bugti in Madina. =DNA
=========================
Related News
Iran says Israel is creating conditions for its own destruction
TEHRAN: Iran‘s Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami said on Friday that Israel was creating conditions for its own destructionRead More
Condemning resolution against Madina incident submitted in assembly
QUETTA, APR 29 (DNA) — A resolution condemning the Madina incident was submitted in theRead More
Comments are Closed