COMSTECH will announce scholarships for Palestinian students
ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 (DNA) – To show solidarity with the Palestinian brethren, the Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary will announce a number of scholarships for Palestinian students and scholars in a press conference later today at 12:30 pm, at COMSTECH Auditorium.
The scholarships are arranged in partnership with Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) and member institutions of COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence.
