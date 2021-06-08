Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces calls on Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting matters of mutual interest including defence, training, security cooperation between both countries and overall regional security situation were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Azerbaijan and also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in development and defence related fields. COAS also commended thorough professionalism & valour of Azribajan Forces . Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing diplomatic / security cooperation in various fields. Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan and its sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.