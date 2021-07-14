COAS lauds Tajik efforts for regional connectivity

Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo made the comments during a meeting with the Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Tajik Defence Minister Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo on Wednesday lauded Pakistan for the role it is playing in the Afghan peace process, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo made the comments during a meeting with the Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Gen Bajwa told the Tajik minister that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Tajikistan, which are based on shared faith, culture, and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security, and stability. He also appreciated Tajikistan’s efforts towards regional connectivity.

On the other hand, the Tajik minister praised Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability, especially the role played by Islamabad in the Afghan peace process.

The ISPR said that Colonel-General Mirzo vowed to work on improving his country’s relations with Pakistan.

Apart from this, the military’s media wing said that the two officials discussed matters of mutual interests, overall regional situation, including recent developments in Afghanistan — especially the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border — and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration.