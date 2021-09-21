COAS, Greek envoy discuss bilateral ties

Ambassador Andreas lauds Pakistan’s efforts in controlling COVID-19 through a coordinated national response

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The army chief on Tuesday asserted Pakistan was safe for all kinds of tourism, sports and business-related activities, the Inter-Services Public Relations said. Speaking with Greek Ambassador Andreas Papastavrou, who called on him at General Headquarters, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said Islamabad encouraged “healthy bilateral exchanges in all areas of common interest” with Greece.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan, and cooperation in various fields were discussed, said the ISPR press release. The army chief said Pakistan remained committed to cooperating with its international partners to ensure lasting peace in the region, and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the people of Afghanistan.

Papastavrou appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in combating the Covid-19 crisis through a coordinated national response. He also lauded Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, including successful evacuation operations, and efforts for regional stability.

Last week, European Union’s ambassador in Islamabad Androulla Kam­inara and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Ambassador Kaminara called on the army chief at the General Headquarters. The meeting took place against the backdrop of the evolving situation in Afgh­anistan.

Several European leaders have either visited Islamabad or spoken to their counterparts over the past few weeks, seeking Pakistan’s help in evacuation of their citizens and exploring possibilities of delivering humanitarian assistance in the war-ravaged country.