COAS Gen. Bajwa briefed on security situation in Balochistan

TURBAT, MAR 1 /DNA/ – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Turbat today. COAS was given detailed briefing on security situation of Balochistan and border management measures being ensured. COAS appreciated morale and operational preparedness of the troops and showed satisfaction on successful operations against terrorists. Later, COAS visited University of Turbat and had a detailed interactive session with a large number of representatives from all segments of society from District Kech including local leaders/notables, tribal elders, students, lawyers and women.

COAS said that Balochistan youth is very talented and must capitalize on the available opportunities being created for their education and skill development. COAS also encouraged the youth to join local LEAs and contribute towards the security and stability of the area. Peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority and Pakistan Army will do all to provide peaceful environment for population centric socio – economic projects in Balochistan , COAS reiterated.The people of Balochistan have given great sacrifices for development and stability. Through Comprehensive National effort, true potential of Balochistan will be realised, COAS concluded Earlier, on arrival at Turbat, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps.