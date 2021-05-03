CM Buzdar summons Firdous to explain her behaviour with Sialkot AC

LAHORE, MAY 03 (DNA) – Taking notice of the insulting attitude adopted by his Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan towards Sialkot Assistant Commissioner (AC) the other day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday summoned Firdous to give explanation for her conduct.

Firdous had admonished Sialkot AC Sonia Sadaf publicly during her visit to Ramazan Bazaar, resulting in anger in Punjab bureaucracy as Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik conveyed to CM Buzdar his and other civil servants’ concern over the incident.

While reacting to the incident, the Chief Secretary had said the administrative officers were doing their duties on the frontline during coronavirus pandemic and harsh weather.

He said using harsh language against any officer was condemnable. He said the officers were in the field day and night to give relief to the masses which is commendable. “No one should insult the officer,” he said, adding that they had already conveyed their concern to the chief minister regarding the incident

A video of Firdous Ashiq Awan surfaced on Sunday while she was inspecting a Ramazan Bazaar in her native town. On the occasion, Dr Firdous scolded AC Sonia Sadaf. The video got a very strong reaction on the internet. = DNA

