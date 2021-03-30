Chinese envoy calls on Gen Bajwa

Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed. Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process. COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the China. Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence was also present during the meeting.