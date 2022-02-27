Chinese CG Li Bijian lauds Dr. Altamash’s services for suffering humanity

KARACHI: /DNA/- Consul General of China Li Bijian, visited the newly operational building of Altamash General Hospital located in Clifton, Karachi.

Altamash General Hospital hosted an event at its new medical facility where the chief guest was Honorable Consul General of China Mr. Li Bijian,on the Occasion Chairman of Altamash group Prof Dr. Mohammad Altamash, Chairperson Dr. Shaheena Altamash and CEO Altamash General hospitalDr. Imad Altamash, also present.

During the event, the Administrator of the Hospital, Dr . Muneer Ahmed in his short presentation highlighted the state of the art equipment, IT infrastructure, highly proficient and skilled nursing staff, doctors, and other facilities which are fully operational at the new medical facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Consul General Mr. Li Bijian appreciated the efforts of Dr. Mohammad Altamash who is largely inclined towards serving the masses without any discrimination. He also said that in the coming years this hospital will set a paradigm for the entire health sector of Pakistan thru its exceptional services aimed at ensuring quality healthcare

Moreover, Chinese CG assured his full support to Dr. Altamash and his team in the future for any collaboration with the Chinese government for uplifting the country’s healthcare system.

In response to a question asked on CPEC, Consul General Li Bijian said “In the years ahead CPEC will play a vital role in boosting bilateral ties between China and Pakistan. The Chinese government is taking all key measures to provide exceptional healthcare facilities to the people of Balochistan and Gwadar where we have already started a 150-bed hospital with all other quality services to facilitate the suffering.”

Dr. Mohammad Altamash, said that “it is the need of the hour to implement and penetrate the usage of modernized technology across all the departments in every hospital whether it is Emergency Unit, ICU, Gynaecology, MRI or any other.”

“At our hospital, we fully comply with all the international standards in terms of delivering better healthcare services and to serve the population of over 22 million people in Karachi, it is significant to expand healthcare facilities across the board”, Dr. Altamash added.

For the last four decades, Altamash Dental Institute and Clinic are providing incomparable medical services to the people in Karachi and now with its newly built facility, the dimensions of serving humanity will surpass in near future.