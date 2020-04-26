China sends another medical supplies to fight COVID-19

BEIJING, April 26 (DNA): China despatched another huge medical supplies through a special PIA flight to Pakistan to contest the spread of coronavirus epidemic.

Ventilators, N95 masks, FFP2 masks, protection clothes, goggles, and other necessary medical supplies are major portion of the total medical supplies, which were donated by different institutions in China.

According to China Economic Net, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has donated 40 ventilators to Pakistani National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Hunan Daily News contributed 28,000 gloves, 13,800 masks, 2,944 goggles, and 530 protection clothes, Qiaoxin Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd gave 40,000 medical masks, and China Communications Construction Co., Ltd provided 10,000 surgical masks to NDMA.

“Belt and Road” Silk Road Alliance has donated 101,500 biomass graphene disposable face masks, Shantou WBM Trading Co., Ltd has provided 100,000 medical masks, 5,000 medical eye goggles, 200 forehead temperature guns and other medical supplies, while Haier Pakistan Trading Company has donated 50,000 gloves, 4,000 N95 masks, etc.

In addition, General Institute of Hydropower and Water Resources Planning and Design contributed 12,300 N95 masks and there is a long list of Chinese companies that donated medical supplies to Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago Pakistan Airforce special airplane from Beijing carried medical supplies and on April 15, a special plane of PIA left for Islamabad from Beijing with 10.23 tons of medical supplies.

A team of Chinese doctors along with medical supplies and equipment also reached Pakistan on two special aircraft on April 24.

The Chinese doctors who have expertise in treating infectious diseases shall support Pakistan’s efforts in fighting against the COVID-19 situation for the coming two months.=DNA

