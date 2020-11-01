China provides international arena for Pakistani youth: Report

DNA

BEIJING, Nov 1- The award ceremony for the 3rd Silk Road and Young Dreams competition participated by Pakistani youth was held here, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

The works of Pakistani contestants have been highly praised on this platform. A total of 20 Pakistani youth took part in the competition, and 7 of them won prizes. Two prize-winners accepted the exclusive interview of Gwadar Pro.

“I have spent almost three years in China and during this time I achieved things which I wouldn’t have achieved anywhere in the world. China has given me opportunities and support more than my expectations.

Actually it helped me to be the best version of myself and gave me a platform to meet people from all over the world and learn new things on behalf of my country,” said Danish Yaqoob, the first prize winner of the speech competition.

￼Danish gave a speech at the competition with the theme of ‘The most important thing we have is health’ and got the first prize. He thanked China for giving him an international arena to express his idea.

He said that, “I have seen thousands of Pakistani students studying in China who got scholarships to study various degree programs. China is helping Pakistani students through scholarships, internship programs, business opportunities, Expo events and much more.”

Maaz Ali Nadeem, who won the Most Popular Award in Photography Contest at the Third Silk Road & Young Dreams, said that, “wherever I performed in China, I was warmly appreciated, which boosted my confidence to stand strong and firm on big stages and events.”

“Youth cultural communication will develop a deeper understanding of the two cultures, namely Pakistani and Chinese.

This is extremely vital for mutual economic growth between any two countries. It is our youth that will take over CPEC’s top roles one day and this initiative is solely for the advancement in the life of the youth,” Maaz said.