Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

‘Children shouldn’t get involved in elders’ fights,’ Maryam quips at PM Imran at PDM’s power show in Karachi

| October 18, 2020
Capture 3

KARACHI – The second power show of 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement is underway in Karachi, hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N vice presidents Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Achakzai, among other leaders, arrived on the stage set up at Bagh-i-Jinnah late in the evening.

Hundreds of supporters of the opposition parties welcomed the leaders at the venue, dancing to the beat of PPP’s anthem.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Capture 3

‘Children shouldn’t get involved in elders’ fights,’ Maryam quips at PM Imran at PDM’s power show in Karachi

KARACHI – The second power show of 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement is underwayRead More

Capture 3

All eyes on Karachi as Bilawal, Maryam set to address PDM 2nd power show shortly

KARACHI, OCT 18 – The second power show of 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic MovementRead More

  • States can’t be run as war franchises, says Mohsin Dawar

  • Karachiites suffer major traffic jams following PDM’s Karachi rally

  • Four Pak Army soldiers among 16 passengers martyred as landslide crushes van in Skardu

  • Prominent global personalities to visit Pakistan this year

  • India intensified reign of terror in Kashmir: Farooq Haider

  • Conspiracy against national security will not succeed: Sarwar

  • RCCI delegation visits DEPO for close cooperation in exhibitions

  • Chairman CDA directs for repairing Sewage Water Treatment Plant

    • Comments are Closed