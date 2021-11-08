Monday, November 8, 2021
Main Menu

Change of Command Ceremony held at Corps Headquarters Karachi

| November 8, 2021

KARACHI, NOV 8 /DNA/ – Change of Command Ceremony held at Corps Headquarters Karachi today.  Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum hands over command of Karachi Corps to Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Change of Command Ceremony held at Corps Headquarters Karachi

KARACHI, NOV 8 /DNA/ – Change of Command Ceremony held at Corps Headquarters Karachi today. Read More

Profiteering, hoarding will not be tolerated: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD , NOV 08 : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that profiteering andRead More

Comments are Closed