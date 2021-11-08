Change of Command Ceremony held at Corps Headquarters Karachi
KARACHI, NOV 8 /DNA/ – Change of Command Ceremony held at Corps Headquarters Karachi today. Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum hands over command of Karachi Corps to Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.
