Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani met with the Ambassador of the UAE Hamad Obaid

| December 24, 2020
CHAIRMAN SENATE, MUHAMMAD SADIQ SANJRANI EXCHANGING VIEWS WITH MR. HAMAD OBAID IBRAHIM SALEM AL-ZAABI, AMBASSADOR OF UAE AT PARLIAMENT HOUSE ISLAMABAD ON DECEMBER 24, 2020.

Islamabad,24 Dec 2020(DNA): The Chairman of the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani met with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi at the Parliament House on Thursday Cooperation was discussed.

The Chairman Senate said that the relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are based on common traditions, religious values and social similarities. The Chairman Senate called for enhancing ties between the two countries for economic development.

He said that there was a need to further enhance mutual cooperation and contacts at the parliamentary level to exchange delegations and take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan. The UAE can take advantage of investment opportunities in the trade and economic sectors in Pakistan.

The Chairman Senate said that there is exemplary cooperation in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and other important forums. The Senate Chairman thanked the UAE government and people for taking care of the Pakistani community in the UAE during the Karuna epidemic.

He said that he wanted to further expand bilateral cooperation. He appreciated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to control the Karuna epidemic and said that the lockdown had created difficulties but the steps taken by the government were commendable.

