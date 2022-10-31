Chairman Senate rejects reference seeking Yousuf Raza Gilani’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 (DNA) — Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday rejected a reference submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking disqualification of former prime minister Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The Chairman, in his ruling, said that the reference is being rejected as Article 63-A does not apply on this particular reference. The reference was filed in the Senate Secretariat by PTI’s Senator Azam Khan Swati, along with other party leaders.

According to the reference, as the prime minister, Mr Gilani relaxed the rules to allow former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif take home luxury vehicles after depositing a negligible amount in the exchequer. =DNA